Chart Industries (GTLS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Chart Industries (GTLS - Free Report) reported $908.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 124.3%. EPS of $1.19 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $981.8 million, representing a surprise of -7.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chart Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Heat Transfer Systems: $236 million compared to the $203.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +129.4% year over year.
  • Sales- Cryo Tank Solutions: $152.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $150.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.9%.
  • Sales- Repair, Service & Leasing: $298.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $313.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +439.2%.
  • Sales- Specialty Products: $236.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $322.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +105.3%.
  • Sales- Intersegment eliminations: -$16 million compared to the -$6.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Cryo Tank Solutions: $28.80 million versus $27.16 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Repair, Service & Leasing: $123.50 million compared to the $126.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Specialty Products: $61 million versus $85.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Heat Transfer Systems: $67.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $53.03 million.
Shares of Chart Industries have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

