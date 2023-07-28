We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
California Water (CWT) Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Sales Decline Y/Y
California Water Service Group (CWT - Free Report) recorded second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents by 81.3%. The bottom line also depreciated from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 36 cents.
Total Revenues
Operating revenues totaled $194 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $233 million by 16.7%. The top line also declined 5.9% from $206.2 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.
California Water Service Group Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
California Water Service Group price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | California Water Service Group Quote
Operational Update
California Water’s total operating expenses amounted to $178.1 million, down 0.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $178.9 million. Our model projected total operating expenses of $171.6 million for the same period.
CWT reported maintenance expenses of $7.2 million, down 6% year over year. Our model projected maintenance expenses of $7.7 million for the same period.
Net operating income was $15.9 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of $27.3 million.
Net interest expenses were $12.7 million, up 15.4% from the prior-year quarter’s $11 million.
Financial Update
As of Jun 30, 2023, CWT had cash and cash equivalents of $55.6 million compared with $62.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
As of Jun 30, 2023, net long-term debt was $1,052.1 million compared with $1,052.5 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Net cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2023 was $37.5 million compared with $89.9 million in the year-ago period.
The company invested $177.2 million in infrastructure improvements during the first six months of 2023. The figure indicates a 22.3% increase from that recorded in the corresponding period of 2022.
Zacks Rank
Currently, CWT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Releases
American States Water Company (AWR - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug 7, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 79 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 11.3%.
AWR’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.95 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 29.4%.
Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug 10, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 8 cents per share.
GWRS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 50.8% in the last four quarters.
Primo Water Corporation (PRMW - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug 10, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 21 cents per share.
PRMW delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.7% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at 79 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 17.9%.