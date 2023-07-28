Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Newmark Group (NMRK) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Newmark Group (NMRK - Free Report) reported revenue of $585.84 million, down 22.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $563.1 million, representing a surprise of +4.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -21.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Newmark Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Investment sales: $77.60 million versus $85.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Leasing and other commissions: $203.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $198.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.
  • Diluted earnings (loss) per share: $0.04 versus $0.10 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Newmark Group have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

