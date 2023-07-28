Back to top

Compared to Estimates, First Hawaiian (FHB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, First Hawaiian (FHB - Free Report) reported revenue of $207.29 million, up 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $211.99 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was -2.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Hawaiian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs: 0.1% versus 0.12% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases: $13.23 million versus $14.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Performing Assets: $13.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.89 million.
  • Average Balance - Total Earning Assets: $22.19 billion versus $22.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.96% compared to the 55.51% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest margin: 2.91% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.99%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $47.35 million versus $47.95 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $159.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $165.18 million.
  • Bank-owned life insurance: $3.27 million versus $3.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $161.20 million versus $165.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other service charges and fees: $9.06 million compared to the $9.58 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Noninterest income- Other: $2.87 million compared to the $1.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of First Hawaiian have returned +21.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

