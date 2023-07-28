Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CNH (CNHI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, CNH Industrial (CNHI - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.57 billion, up 8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.78 billion, representing a surprise of -3.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CNH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total Industrial Activities: $6 billion versus $6.20 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Construction: $1.06 billion versus $959.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.
  • Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Agriculture: $4.89 billion compared to the $5.27 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Financial Services: $603 million versus $537.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28% change.
  • Revenues- Finance, interest and other income: $613 million compared to the $519.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net Sales: $5.95 billion versus $6.14 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Agriculture: $821 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $779.79 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Total Industrial Activities: $822 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $771.02 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Unallocated items, eliminations and other: -$71 million compared to the -$44.80 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Construction: $72 million compared to the $43.58 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for CNH here>>>

Shares of CNH have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise