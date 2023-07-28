Back to top

Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Civista Bancshares (CIVB - Free Report) reported revenue of $40.49 million, up 35.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.7 million, representing a surprise of -2.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Civista Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.86% compared to the 4.07% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 67.9% compared to the 63.92% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $31.34 million compared to the $33.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net gain on sale of loans: $0.62 million versus $0.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $9.15 million versus $8.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Civista Bancshares have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

