BJ's Restaurants' (BJRI) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Up

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ( BJRI Quick Quote BJRI - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jul 4, 2023) results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 8% during the after-hours trading session on Jul 27. Earnings & Revenues
In the quarter under review, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 50 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of 10 cents.
Total revenues of $349.7 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350 million. The top line increased 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Comparable restaurant sales in the fiscal first quarter increased 4.7% year over year compared with a rise of 11.7% reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was 4.2%. The upside was primarily backed by growth in the dining room guest traffic and menu pricing initiatives.
Expenses & Operating Margins
During the fiscal second quarter, labor costs — as a percentage of sales — came in at 36.2%, down 110 basis points (bps) year over year. Our estimate for the metric was 37%.
Occupancy and operating costs (as a percentage of sales) came in at 23.4% compared with 23.2% reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the metric was 22.6%. General and administrative expenses (as a percentage of sales) came in at 6.1% in the quarter compared with 5.1% reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was 5.6%. During the quarter, restaurant-level operating margin came in at 14.5% compared with 11.9% reported in the year-ago quarter. The upside was driven by comps growth, improving operational execution and cost-savings initiatives. Our estimate for restaurant-level operating margin was 15.5%. Store Count
As of Jul 4, 2023, BJ’s Restaurants owned and operated 216 casual dining restaurants (in 30 states). Year to date, the company has opened two new restaurants (in Orland Park, Illinois and San Antonio, TX) and reported solid sales with respect to the same. The company expects to open three new restaurants in fiscal 2023. It also emphasized on expanding its remodel initiative to 35-40 restaurants. The company is steadfast in its commitment to expand its presence to at least 425 restaurants domestically.
Balance Sheet
As of Jul 4, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $6.1 million compared with $29.3 million as of Apr 4, 2023. Total debt as of Jul 4, 2023, amounted to $53 million compared with $60 million reported in the previous quarter.
