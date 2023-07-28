AptarGroup, Inc. ( ATR Quick Quote ATR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.23, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13. The bottom line increased 26% year over year from 98 cents (including comparable exchange rates). On a reported basis, earnings per share were $1.24 compared with the year-ago quarter’s 95 cents. Total revenues increased 6% year over year to $896 million in the reported quarter. The reported figure was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Core sales, excluding currency and acquisition effects, improved 4% year over year due to strong volume growth in the pharma and beauty segments. We expected core sales to be 8.6% in the quarter. The variance was mainly due to lower-than-expected core sales than our projections for the Beauty and Closure segments, offset by higher-than-expected growth reported by the Pharma segment. Operational Update
AptarGroup (ATR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.23, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13. The bottom line increased 26% year over year from 98 cents (including comparable exchange rates).
On a reported basis, earnings per share were $1.24 compared with the year-ago quarter’s 95 cents.
Total revenues increased 6% year over year to $896 million in the reported quarter. The reported figure was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Core sales, excluding currency and acquisition effects, improved 4% year over year due to strong volume growth in the pharma and beauty segments. We expected core sales to be 8.6% in the quarter.
The variance was mainly due to lower-than-expected core sales than our projections for the Beauty and Closure segments, offset by higher-than-expected growth reported by the Pharma segment.
Operational Update
Cost of sales rose 4.5% year over year to $574 million. Gross profit improved 9% year over year to $322 million. The gross margin expanded to 36% in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 35%.
Selling, research, development and administrative expenses increased 4.5% year over year to $141 million. Adjusted operating income increased 17.4% year over year to $119 million. The adjusted operating margin was 13.3% in the reported quarter, up from the year-ago quarter’s 12%. Adjusted EBITDA rose 13.3% year over year to $181 million in the second quarter.
Segmental Performances
Total revenues in the Pharma segment increased 15% year over year to $391 million. The reported figure surpassed our estimate of $357 million. Adjusted operating income in the quarter rose 12.7% year over year to $98.5 million. We predicted a quarterly adjusted operating income of $97.7 million.
Total revenues in the Beauty segment increased 3.8% year over year to $330 million. Our estimation for the segment’s revenues was $322 million. Operating income improved 5.8% year over year to $22 million in the first quarter. The reported figure surpassed our predicted operating income of $21 million.
Total revenues in the Closures segment decreased 5.9% year over year to $176 million. We estimated revenues to be $188 million in the quarter. Operating income was $15 million in second-quarter 2023, reflecting growth of 79% from the year-ago quarter. Our prediction for the quarter was $11 million.
Financial Performance
AptarGroup reported cash and cash equivalents of $121 million as of Jun 30, 2023, down from $142 million as of Dec 31, 2022. The company generated $84 million of cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $85 million in the prior-year quarter. As of Jun 30, 2023, long-term debt was approximately $950 million, down from $1,053 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Outlook
AptarGroup estimates third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.23-$1.31.
Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 10.5% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 3.4%.
Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
AptarGroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR - Free Report) , The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW - Free Report) and Terex Corporation (TEX - Free Report) . WOR and MTW sport a Zacks Rank #1 at present, and TEX has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Worthington Industries has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WOR’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.65 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved north by 22.6% in the past 60 days. Its shares gained 52.2% in the last year.
Manitowoc has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 256.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTW’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.12 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 7.8% north in the past 60 days. MTW’s shares gained 57.8% in the last year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Terex’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $1.61. Estimates were unchanged in the last 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 27.1%. TEX gained 81.3% in the last year.