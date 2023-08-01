Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 31st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) is a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Dollar General Corporation (DG - Free Report) is a discount retailer of merchandise products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 60 days.

