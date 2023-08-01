Back to top

CNA Financial (CNA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, CNA Financial (CNA - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.93 billion, up 13% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.13, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.8 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12, the EPS surprise was +0.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CNA Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Combined ratio-Total Property & Casualty: 93.8% compared to the 94.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Expense Ratio-Total Property & Casualty: 30.9% compared to the 30.71% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Loss & LAE ratio- Total Property & Casualty: 62.6% compared to the 62.79% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-insurance warranty revenue: $407 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $432.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
  • Net Earned Premiums: $2.35 billion versus $2.36 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.
  • Other Revenues: $7 million versus $5.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.
  • Net investment income: $575 million compared to the $439.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.1% year over year.
Shares of CNA Financial have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

