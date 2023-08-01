Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Stock Yards (SYBT) Q2 Earnings

Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT - Free Report) reported $84.16 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $85.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was -2.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stock Yards performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.42% versus 3.49% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio [%]: 54.69% compared to the 53.77% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net charge offs to average loans: 0% compared to the 0.06% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Interest- Earning assets [$M]: $7.17 billion compared to the $7.19 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-interest income: $23.09 million compared to the $22.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $61.07 million compared to the $62.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Stock Yards here>>>

Shares of Stock Yards have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

