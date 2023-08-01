Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Community Bank (CBU) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Community Bank System (CBU - Free Report) reported revenue of $176.34 million, up 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180.63 million, representing a surprise of -2.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Community Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 64.5% compared to the 63.53% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.14% versus 3.25% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average balance-Total interest-earning assets: $13.94 billion versus $13.98 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.03% versus 0.13% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $65.98 million compared to the $64.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Deposit service fees and other banking services: $17.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.60 million.
  • Mortgage banking: $0.01 million versus $0.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Employee benefit services: $28.57 million versus $29.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income: $110.36 million compared to the $115.84 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Wealth management and insurance services: $17.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.80 million.
Shares of Community Bank have returned +12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

