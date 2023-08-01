Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 31, 2023

  • Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) fell 1.2% after reporting second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.94 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.00 per share.
  • Intel Corporation’s (INTC - Free Report) shares jumped 6.6% after reporting second-quarter 2023 revenues of $12.95 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.02 billion.
  • Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG - Free Report) rose 2.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 per share.
  • AstraZeneca PLC’s (AZN - Free Report) shares climbed 4.7% after reporting second-quarter 2023 revenues of $11.42 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.06 billion.

