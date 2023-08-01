Back to top

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON - Free Report) reported $2.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $1.33 for the same period compares to $1.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20, the EPS surprise was +10.83%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ON Semiconductor Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Market- Automotive: $1.06 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.4%.
  • Revenue- Market- Others: $423.20 million versus $434.32 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Market- Industrial: $609.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $577.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

