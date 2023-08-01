Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. ( PBH Quick Quote PBH - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth but bottom-line decline from the respective year-ago quarter’s reported figures when it posts first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Aug 3, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $278.1 million, indicating a 0.4% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the fiscal first quarter has been stable at $1.01 per share in the past 30 days. However, the estimate suggests a 7.3% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare and household cleaning products company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.9%. The company recorded an earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Key Factors to Note
Factors to Note Ahead of Prestige Consumer's (PBH) Q1 Earnings
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth but bottom-line decline from the respective year-ago quarter’s reported figures when it posts first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Aug 3, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $278.1 million, indicating a 0.4% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the fiscal first quarter has been stable at $1.01 per share in the past 30 days. However, the estimate suggests a 7.3% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
In the last reported quarter, this healthcare and household cleaning products company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.9%. The company recorded an earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Key Factors to Note
Prestige Consumer’s performance in the fiscal first quarter is likely to have benefited from strength across its North America and International OTC segments, driven by solid demand for its brands, including CompoundW and Hydralyte. We anticipate the company’s International OTC Healthcare segment to generate net sales of $40.7 million in the quarter, reflecting significant growth on a year-over-year basis.
The company’s efficient brand-building strategies, effective product assortment management and robust e-commerce business, driven by increased online shopping, are likely to have driven its performance in the to-be-reported quarter. PBH has also been making multi-year e-commerce investments for a while now. These tailwinds, along with contributions from the Akorn buyout, might have aided its quarterly results.
On its last earnings call, management highlighted that its largest brands hold the top market share, with many of them leading by a broad margin. This reflects consumers’ trust in the company’s brands and the PBH’s focus on brand building, which is expected to have boosted its fiscal first-quarter performance.
However, the company has been witnessing weakness in the Women’s Health category. For instance, in fiscal 2023, revenues from this category declined 5% on a year-over-year basis. The category has been seeing a decline due to lower demand and supply-chain hurdles, which might have hurt its results in the fiscal first quarter.
Prestige Consumer has also been subject to cost-related hurdles for a while now. These weaknesses and any deleverage in operating expenses might have hurt Prestige Consumer’s margins in the quarter under review. Our model indicates a 6.8% increase in the cost of sales year over year in the fiscal first quarter, while the gross margin is anticipated to decline by 270 basis points to 55.1%.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Prestige Consumer this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Prestige Consumer has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00% at present. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are some companies that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.19% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CWH is likely to register top-and bottom-line decline from the prior-year quarter’s reading when it reports its upcoming quarterly results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2 billion, suggesting an 8.9% decline from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH's quarterly earnings is pegged at 81 cents, suggesting a 62.5% decline from $2.16 reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days. Camping World delivered an earnings beat of 600% in the last reported quarter.
Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank #2. CENTA is expected to deliver top- and bottom-line improvement when it reports its upcoming quarterly results.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Central Garden’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating growth of 1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $1.45 suggests growth of 4.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. CENTA’s earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last reported quarter.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +24.29% and a Zacks Rank #3. CNK is expected to register top- and bottom-line growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures when it reports its upcoming quarterly numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $863.3 million, suggesting a rise of 16% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK’s quarterly earnings has moved down 7.7% in the past 30 days to 48 cents per share. The consensus estimate for earnings suggests 182.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. Cinemark's delivered an earnings beat of 90% in the last reported quarter.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.