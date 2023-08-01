Back to top

Image: Bigstock

SBA Communications (SBAC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

SBA Communications (SBAC - Free Report) reported $678.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. EPS of $3.24 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $675.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.14, the EPS surprise was +3.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SBA Communications performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sites owned - International: 22000 compared to the 21522 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sites owned - Domestic: 17426 compared to the 17978 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Site Development: $52.36 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $57.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.1%.
  • Revenues- Site Leasing: $626.14 million compared to the $628.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Domestic Site Leasing: $456.75 million versus $458.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.
  • Revenues- International Site Leasing: $169.39 million compared to the $171.68 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.6% year over year.
  • Segment operating profit- Site Development: $13.12 million versus $13.58 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment operating profit- Site Leasing (Domestic+International): $511.13 million compared to the $499.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for SBA Communications here>>>

Shares of SBA Communications have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise