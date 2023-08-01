Back to top

Republic Services (RSG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.73 billion, up 9.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.41, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33, the EPS surprise was +6.02%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Republic Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average yield: 5.9% versus 6.02% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Environmental solutions: $419.70 million versus $357.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Collection - Small-container: $1.09 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Collection - Large-container: $737.50 million compared to the $724.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Collection - Other: $17.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.08 million.
  • Revenue- Other - Other non-core: $76.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.41 million.
  • Revenue- Transfer: $435.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $424.83 million.
  • Revenue- Landfill: $740.60 million versus $727.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Other- Recycling processing and commodity sales: $79.50 million versus $68.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Collection - Residential: $700.80 million versus $681.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Republic Services have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

