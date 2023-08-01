Hologic (HOLX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Hologic (
- Revenue- GYN Surgical: $157.30 million compared to the $146.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular Diagnostics: $302.20 million compared to the $337.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Diagnostics- Blood Screening: $10.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.2%.
- Revenues- Breast Health- Breast Imaging: $286.10 million compared to the $256.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Total Diagnostics: $439.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $452.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.5%.
- Revenue- Skeletal Health: $27.10 million versus $23.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.9% change.
- Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology & Perinatal: $126.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $109.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.
- Revenue- Total Breast Health: $360.30 million versus $332.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.4% change.
- Revenues- Breast Health- Interventional Breast Solutions: $74.20 million compared to the $75.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.
- Service and other revenue: $185.30 million versus $164.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.
- Product Sales: $799.10 million versus $793.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.
Shares of Hologic have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.