Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Monolithic (MPWR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Monolithic Power (MPWR - Free Report) reported revenue of $441.13 million, down 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.82, compared to $3.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $440.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.81, the EPS surprise was +0.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Monolithic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Storage and Computing: $124.54 million compared to the $117.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Communication: $49.29 million versus $61.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.9% change.
  • Revenue- Automotive: $104.39 million compared to the $105.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +71.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Enterprise Data: $47.98 million versus $46.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Industrial: $49.73 million versus $46.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11% change.
  • Revenue- Consumer: $65.19 million versus $62.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Monolithic here>>>

Shares of Monolithic have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise