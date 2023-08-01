Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, TFI International Inc. (TFII) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

TFI International Inc. (TFII - Free Report) reported $1.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 26.1%. EPS of $1.59 for the same period compares to $2.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.71, the EPS surprise was -7.02%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TFI International Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted Operating Ratio - Less-Than-Truckload: 88.1% versus 89.69% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Ratio: 87.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 88.7%.
  • Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload: 83.9% compared to the 82.4% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Canadian LTL - Shipments: 552 thousand compared to the 556.33 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Canadian LTL - Average weight per shipment: 2138 lbs compared to the 2212.44 lbs average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$11.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$12.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.5%.
  • Revenue- Package and Courier: $115.60 million compared to the $117.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Less-Than-Truckload: $672.80 million compared to the $730.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.7% year over year.
  • Fuel surcharge: $241.82 million compared to the $282.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -44.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Logistics: $361.80 million versus $366.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.3% change.
  • Revenue before fuel surcharge: $1.55 billion versus $1.65 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Truckload: $410.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $445.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for TFI International Inc. here>>>

Shares of TFI International Inc. have returned +11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TFI International Inc. (TFII) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise