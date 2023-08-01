Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Regal Beloit (RRX) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Regal Beloit (RRX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.77 billion, up 31.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.56, compared to $2.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.44, the EPS surprise was +4.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Regal Beloit performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Industrial Powertrain Solutions (IPS): $698.70 million compared to the $704.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Industrial Systems (IS): $136.70 million versus $146.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Automation & Motion Control (AMC): $473.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $457.50 million.
  • Revenues- Power Efficiency Solutions (PES): $460.10 million versus $465.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Regal Beloit have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

