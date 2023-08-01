Back to top

Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Black Stone Minerals (BSM - Free Report) reported revenue of $117 million, down 35.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was -5.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Black Stone Minerals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average daily production: 36.2 MBOE/D versus 38.43 MBOE/D estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Realized Sale Prices - Natural gas and natural gas liquids: $2.84 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.
  • Average Realized Sale Prices - Oil and condensate: $72.76 compared to the $73.61 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Production - Equivalents: 3291 MBOE versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3502.5 MBOE.
  • Revenue- Lease bonus and other income: $2.53 million compared to the $2.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.
Shares of Black Stone Minerals have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

