NBT (NBTB) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, NBT Bancorp (NBTB - Free Report) reported revenue of $121.13 million, down 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126.11 million, representing a surprise of -3.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NBT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.27% compared to the 3.32% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $10.98 billion compared to the $10.92 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.17% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $32.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $89.09 million compared to the $90.84 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Retirement plan administration fees: $11.74 million compared to the $11.41 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Wealth management: $8.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.05 million.
  • Other non-interest (loss) income: $2.63 million compared to the $2.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.73 million.
  • Insurance services: $3.72 million versus $3.66 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Bank owned life insurance income: $1.53 million compared to the $1.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Card services income: $5.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.78 million.
Shares of NBT have returned +19% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

