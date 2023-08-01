Back to top

Yum China (YUMC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Yum China Holdings (YUMC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.65 billion, up 24.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 billion, representing a surprise of +0.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Yum China performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store sales, excluding F/X - KFC: 15% compared to the 14.2% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Same-store sales, excluding F/X - Pizza Hut: 13% compared to the 14% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • No of Restaurants - Pizza Hut: 3072 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3037.11.
  • No of Restaurants - Others: 968 compared to the 968.5 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Same-store sales, excluding F/X - Total: 15% versus 16.28% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • No of Restaurants - Total: 13602 compared to the 13400.97 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Revenues from transactions with franchisees: $89 million versus $101.19 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.6% change.
  • Revenues- Franchise fees and income: $21 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.
  • Revenues- Company sales: $2.52 billion compared to the $2.47 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.6%.
  • Revenues- Pizza Hut: $554 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $577.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.7%.
  • Revenues- KFC: $1.98 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%.
Shares of Yum China have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

