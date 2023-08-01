Back to top

Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Golden Entertainment (GDEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $286.68 million, down 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $284.33 million, representing a surprise of +0.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Golden Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Maryland Casino: $19.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.72 million.
  • Revenues- Nevada Casino Resorts: $102.56 million compared to the $101.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Maryland Casino: $5.90 million compared to the $6.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Nevada Casino Resorts: $28.04 million versus $31.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Golden Entertainment have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

