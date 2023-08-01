Back to top

Huntsman (HUN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Huntsman (HUN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.6 billion, down 32.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion, representing a surprise of -5.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -24.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Huntsman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total - Advanced Materials: -15% compared to the -6.41% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total - Polyurethanes: -25% compared to the -21.95% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total - Performance Products: -38% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -32.65%.
  • Local Currency - Price - Polyurethanes: -10% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -4.64%.
  • Sales Volume - Polyurethanes: -10% compared to the -17.84% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Sales Volume - Performance Products: -31% compared to the -30.69% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Local Currency - Price - Advanced Materials: 1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.93%.
  • Sales Volume - Advanced Materials: -19% compared to the -13.98% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Polyurethanes: $1.01 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.2%.
  • Revenues- Advanced Materials: $284 million versus $314.53 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.5% change.
  • Revenues- Performance Products: $307 million compared to the $325.65 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Intersegment Eliminations: -$7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$12.43 million.
Shares of Huntsman have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

