New Strong Sell Stocks for August 1st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Ameris Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS - Free Report) is a bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL - Free Report) is a company which runs a restaurant and a gift store chain. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 60 days.

