Southern Company (SO) Q2 Earnings on Deck: What to Expect

The Southern Company ( SO Quick Quote SO - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter results on Aug 3. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of 74 cents per share on revenues of $6.8 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the power supplier’s performance in the June quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at Southern Company’s previous-quarter results first. Highlights of Q1 Earnings & Surprise History
In the last reported quarter, the Atlanta, GA-based service provider beat the consensus mark due to the positive effects of rates, usage and pricing changes. Southern Company had reported adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents. However, revenues of $6.5 billion came in 2.7% below the consensus mark, affected by tepid demand on the back of unfavorable weather.
SO topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other. The utility has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.4%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below: Southern Company (The) Price and EPS Surprise Southern Company (The) price-eps-surprise | Southern Company (The) Quote
Trend in Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter bottom line has been revised 1.4% upward in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 30.8% decline year over year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues suggests a 5.4% decrease from the year-ago period.
Factors to Consider
Southern Company's seven major regulated utilities serve approximately nine million electric and natural gas customers. Leveraging the demographics of its operating territories, the firm has been successfully expanding its regulated business customer base. As proof of that effort, Southern Company added more than 11,000 new residential electric customers and in excess of 6,000 residential natural gas customers in the first quarter of 2023. This trend most likely continued in the April-June period of 2023 because of healthy economic development across its service territories.
On a somewhat bearish note, the power supplier’s fuel and retail electric sales in the second quarter might have been affected by tepid weather, which translates into lesser use of natural gas required to run electricity generators. This, in turn, is likely to have dragged down overall sales. In particular, our estimate for operating revenue is pegged at $6.5 billion, indicating a 9.7% drop from $7.2 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. What Does Our Model Say?
The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show that Southern Company is likely to beat estimates in the second quarter. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -0.48%. Zacks Rank: Southern Company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Stocks to Consider
While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Southern Company, here are some firms from the
Atmos Energy Corporation ( ATO Quick Quote ATO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.88% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug 2. Atmos Energy delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.9%. Valued at around $17.6 billion, ATO has gained 1.3% in a year. TransAlta Corporation ( TAC Quick Quote TAC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +217.65% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug 4. For 2023, TransAlta Corporation has a projected earnings growth rate of 1,387.5%. Valued at around $2.6 billion, TAC has lost 9.7% in a year. ALLETE Inc. ( ALE Quick Quote ALE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.56% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug 8. For 2023, ALLETE has a projected earnings growth rate of 7.4%. Valued at around $3.3 billion, ALE has lost 7.6% in a year. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
