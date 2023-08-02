Back to top

Zimmer (ZBH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH - Free Report) reported $1.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $1.82 for the same period compares to $1.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.82, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zimmer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Knees- International: $333.70 million compared to the $306.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
  • Net sales- Hips- International: $250 million versus $241.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.
  • Net sales- International: $800.70 million versus $777.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Hips- United States: $254.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $258.21 million.
  • Net sales- United States: $1.07 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Knees- United States: $437.70 million versus $428.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Knees: $771.40 million versus $736.93 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.
  • Net sales- Other: $151.20 million compared to the $142.44 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
  • Net sales- S.E.T: $442.70 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $440.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.
  • Net sales- Hips: $504.30 million versus $496.29 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
Shares of Zimmer have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

