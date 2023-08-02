Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP - Free Report) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 29.5%. EPS of $1.16 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -14.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the EPS surprise was +346.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Crestwood Equity Partners LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • EBITDA- Storage and Logistics: $142 million compared to the $21.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • EBITDA- Gathering and Processing South: $35.20 million versus $30.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • EBITDA- Gathering and Processing North: $136.70 million versus $129.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • EBITDA- Corporate: -$24.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$25.05 million.
Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

