Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) reported $2.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 85.8%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to -$1.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18 billion, representing a surprise of +1.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Norwegian Cruise Line performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Passenger Cruise Days: 5781.75 KDays versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5789.1 KDays.
  • Capacity Days: 5513.29 KDays compared to the 5517.71 KDays average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Occupancy percentage: 104.9% versus 104.93% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Passengers carried: 693085 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 707293.
  • Fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges: $725 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $725.18.
  • Revenue- Onboard and other: $727.02 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $621.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +84.9%.
  • Revenue- Passenger ticket: $1.48 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +86.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Norwegian Cruise Line here>>>

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise