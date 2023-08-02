Back to top

Ametek (AME) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ametek (AME - Free Report) reported $1.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. EPS of $1.57 for the same period compares to $1.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion, representing a surprise of +0.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ametek performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Electronic Instruments: $1.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.
  • Net Sales- Electro mechanical: $511.47 million versus $519.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
  • Operating Income- Electronic Instruments: $307.05 million versus $294.20 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Corporate administrative expenses: -$24.48 million compared to the -$25.93 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Electromechanical: $136.22 million versus $136.19 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Ametek have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

