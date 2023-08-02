Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Rockwell Automation (ROK - Free Report) reported $2.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.7%. EPS of $3.01 for the same period compares to $2.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.19, the EPS surprise was -5.64%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rockwell Automation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Intelligent Devices: $968.10 million versus $1.03 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
  • Sales- Lifecycle Services: $520 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $522.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
  • Sales- Software & Control: $750.60 million versus $714.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.7% change.
  • Operating earnings- Intelligent Devices: $163.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $215.61 million.
  • Operating earnings- Lifecycle Services: $48.40 million versus $38.70 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating earnings- Software & Control: $261.50 million versus $230.10 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Rockwell Automation here>>>

Shares of Rockwell Automation have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise