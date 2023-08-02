Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Global Payments (GPN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Global Payments (GPN - Free Report) reported $2.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $2.62 for the same period compares to $2.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.58, the EPS surprise was +1.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Global Payments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Non-Gaap Revenues- Issuer Solutions: $505.28 million versus $503.50 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.
  • Non-Gaap Revenues- Merchant Solutions: $1.68 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.3% year over year.
  • Non-Gaap Revenues- Intersegment Elimination: -$18.38 million versus -$20.14 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Non-Gaap Revenues- Consumer Solutions: $33.79 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $22.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -82%.
  • Revenues- Intersegment Elimination: -$19.30 million versus -$22.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Issuer Solutions: $590.44 million versus $553.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Merchant Solutions: $1,842.29 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.82 billion.
  • Non-Gaap Operating Income- Corporate: -$80.08 million versus -$72.52 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Non-Gaap Operating income- Merchant Solutions: $815.24 million compared to the $817.20 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Non-Gaap Operating income- Issuer Solutions: $235.91 million versus $228.64 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Non-Gaap Operating income- Consumer Solutions: $15.91 million compared to the $9.18 million average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Global Payments here>>>

Shares of Global Payments have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Global Payments Inc. (GPN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise