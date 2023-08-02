Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Surgery Partners (SGRY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Surgery Partners (SGRY - Free Report) reported revenue of $667.6 million, up 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to -$0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $667.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +300.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Surgery Partners performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Cases: 155185 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 154245.
  • Number of consolidated surgical facilities as of the end of period: 119 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 118.5.
  • Revenue per case: $4,302 compared to the $4,283.84 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of surgical facilities as of the end of period: 152 compared to the 145.5 average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Surgery Partners here>>>

Shares of Surgery Partners have returned -11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise