Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Neurocrine (NBIX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX - Free Report) reported revenue of $452.7 million, up 19.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.95, compared to -$0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $448.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +23.38%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Neurocrine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Collaboration revenue: $6.40 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $8.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -75.6%.
  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $446.30 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $439.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.8%.
  • INGREZZA product sales, net: $440 million compared to the $434.87 million average estimate based on 10 analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Neurocrine here>>>

Shares of Neurocrine have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise