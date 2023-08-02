Compared to Estimates, Merck (MRK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Merck (
Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion- U.S: $299 million versus $255.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.2% change. Product sales- Other revenues - International: $149 million compared to the $310.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. Sales- Keytruda- U.S: $3.86 billion versus $3.55 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.8% change. Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion - International: $203 million versus $169.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change. Sales- Alliance Revenue- Lynparza: $310 million versus $321.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change. Sales- Bridion: $502 million versus $424.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change. Segment revenues- Animal health: $1.46 billion versus $1.55 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change. Sales- Simponi: $180 million compared to the $154.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year. Sales- RotaTeq: $131 million compared to the $177.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.3% year over year. Sales- ProQuar/M-M-R II/Varivax: $582 million compared to the $581.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year. Sales- Pneumovax: $92 million compared to the $96.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39.9% year over year. Sales- Isentress: $136 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $105.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.
Compared to Estimates, Merck (MRK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended June 2023, Merck (MRK - Free Report) reported revenue of $15.04 billion, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$2.06, compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.17, the EPS surprise was +5.07%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Merck performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion- U.S: $299 million versus $255.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.2% change.
- Product sales- Other revenues - International: $149 million compared to the $310.38 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Sales- Keytruda- U.S: $3.86 billion versus $3.55 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.8% change.
- Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion - International: $203 million versus $169.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.
- Sales- Alliance Revenue- Lynparza: $310 million versus $321.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change.
- Sales- Bridion: $502 million versus $424.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.
- Segment revenues- Animal health: $1.46 billion versus $1.55 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.
- Sales- Simponi: $180 million compared to the $154.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
- Sales- RotaTeq: $131 million compared to the $177.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.3% year over year.
- Sales- ProQuar/M-M-R II/Varivax: $582 million compared to the $581.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.
- Sales- Pneumovax: $92 million compared to the $96.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39.9% year over year.
- Sales- Isentress: $136 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $105.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.
Shares of Merck have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.