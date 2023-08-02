Back to top

Leidos (LDOS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) reported $3.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. EPS of $1.80 for the same period compares to $1.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.73 billion, representing a surprise of +3.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Leidos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Defense Solutions: $2.19 billion versus $2.12 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
  • Revenues- Health: $749 million versus $711.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.
  • Revenues- Civil: $902 million versus $892.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
  • Operating Income- Non-GAAP- Defense Solutions: $204 million versus $179.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Non-GAAP- Civil: $82 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $73.88 million.
  • Operating Income- Non-GAAP- Health: $127 million versus $112.16 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Non-GAAP- Corporate: -$25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$35.79 million.
Shares of Leidos have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

