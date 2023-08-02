Back to top

Compared to Estimates, LGI Homes (LGIH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

LGI Homes (LGIH - Free Report) reported $645.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.8%. EPS of $2.25 for the same period compares to $5.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $648.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90, the EPS surprise was +18.42%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how LGI Homes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Community Count at end of period: 102 versus 104 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • ASP (Average sales price of homes closed): $348.04 million compared to the $356.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Home Closings: 1854 compared to the 1782.5 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of LGI Homes have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

