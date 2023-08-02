Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Kennametal (KMT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Kennametal (KMT - Free Report) reported $550.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $566.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was -16.39%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kennametal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Sales- Outside Sales- Infrastructure: $213.38 million compared to the $224.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.
  • Total Sales- Outside Sales- Metal Cutting: $336.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $339.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Infrastructure: $19.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.75 million.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Metal Cutting: $37.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $49.32 million.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Corporate: -$0.45 million versus -$1 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Kennametal have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

