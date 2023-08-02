Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Incyte (INCY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Incyte (INCY - Free Report) reported $954.61 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $0.99 for the same period compares to $1.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $920.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +13.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Incyte performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net product revenues- Pemazyre: $21.57 million compared to the $24.05 million average estimate based on 10 analysts.
  • Revenues- Product revenues: $827.01 million compared to the $779.42 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Product royalty revenues: $127.61 million versus $131.62 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
  • Net product revenues- Minjuvi: $13.16 million versus $6.89 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net product revenues- Jakafi: $682.38 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $647.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.2%.
  • Net product revenues- Iclusig: $29.09 million compared to the $26.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.
  • Royalty revenues- Jakavi: $90.45 million versus $89.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
  • Royalty revenues- Tabrecta: $4.80 million versus $5.15 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Royalty revenues- Olumiant: $32.01 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
  • Net product revenues- Opzelura: $80.23 million compared to the $78.47 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Incyte have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

