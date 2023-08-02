Back to top

Commvault (CVLT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Commvault Systems (CVLT - Free Report) reported revenue of $198.15 million, up 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $197.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +10.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Commvault performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Subscription: $97.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $97.65 million.
  • Revenues- Other services: $10.79 million versus $12.62 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Customer support: $76.92 million versus $73.18 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Commvault have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

