Pfizer (PFE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Pfizer (
PFE Quick Quote PFE - Free Report) reported revenue of $12.73 billion, down 54.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.67, compared to $2.04 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +19.64%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Pfizer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance; United States: $850 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $873.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%. Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Total International: $136 million compared to the $158.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.7% year over year. Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- United States: $15 million versus $73.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- Total International: $59 million compared to the $57.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Oncology- Worldwide: $2.96 billion versus $3.15 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Primary Care- Prevnar family- Worldwide: $1.39 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change. Revenues- Primary Care- Premarin family- Worldwide: $95 million compared to the $104.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.4% year over year. Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- Worldwide: $74 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $130.60 million. Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Worldwide: $1.25 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%. Revenues- Primary Care- Eliquis alliance revenues and direct sales- Worldwide: $1.76 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%. Revenues- Pfizer CentreOne- Worldwide: $306 million compared to the $312.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Specialty Care- Vyndaqel family- Worldwide: $782 million versus $722.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.7% change.
Shares of Pfizer have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
