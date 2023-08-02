We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Hamilton Lane (HLNE - Free Report) reported $125.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.92 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $115.79 million, representing a surprise of +7.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Hamilton Lane performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Fee Earning AUM - Customized Separate Accounts (CSA): $35.85 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.71 billion.
- Fee Earning AUM - Total: $59.67 billion versus $59.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Fee Earning AUM - Specialized Funds (SF): $23.82 billion compared to the $23.65 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total AUM & AUA: $817.72 billion compared to the $884.59 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Assets Under Management (AUM): $117.06 billion compared to the $116.57 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Assets Under Advisement (AUA): $700.65 billion versus $768.02 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Specialized funds: $57.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $54.23 million.
- Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Customized separate accounts: $31.72 million compared to the $31.64 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenues- Management and advisory fees: $105.41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $99.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.6%.
- Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Fund reimbursement revenue: $2.91 million compared to the $0.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Distribution management: $1.21 million compared to the $0.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Hamilton Lane have returned +10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.