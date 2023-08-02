Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Hamilton Lane (HLNE - Free Report) reported $125.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $115.79 million, representing a surprise of +7.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hamilton Lane performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fee Earning AUM - Customized Separate Accounts (CSA): $35.85 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.71 billion.
  • Fee Earning AUM - Total: $59.67 billion versus $59.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Fee Earning AUM - Specialized Funds (SF): $23.82 billion compared to the $23.65 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total AUM & AUA: $817.72 billion compared to the $884.59 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): $117.06 billion compared to the $116.57 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Assets Under Advisement (AUA): $700.65 billion versus $768.02 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Specialized funds: $57.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $54.23 million.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Customized separate accounts: $31.72 million compared to the $31.64 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees: $105.41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $99.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.6%.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Fund reimbursement revenue: $2.91 million compared to the $0.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Distribution management: $1.21 million compared to the $0.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hamilton Lane here>>>

Shares of Hamilton Lane have returned +10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise