IQVIA (IQV) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, IQVIA Holdings (IQV - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.73 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.43, compared to $2.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion, representing a surprise of +0.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how IQVIA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Backlog: $28.40 million compared to the $27.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Technology & Analytics Solutions: $1.46 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.
  • Revenues- Research & Development Solution: $2.10 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
  • Revenues- Contract Sales & Medical Solutions: $176 million versus $184.01 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.
Shares of IQVIA have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

