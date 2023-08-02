Back to top

Image: Bigstock

JetBlue (JBLU) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, JetBlue Airways (JBLU - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.61 billion, up 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to -$0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61 billion, representing a surprise of -0.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how JetBlue performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Load factor: 85.3% compared to the 84.89% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average fuel cost per gallon, including fuel taxes: $2.63 versus $2.75 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Yield per passenger mile: 16.62 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16.77 cents.
  • Revenue per ASM: 15.04 cents versus 15 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Available seat miles (ASMs): 17353 million compared to the 17391.94 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating expense per ASM, excluding fuel: 10 cents compared to the 9.99 cents average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): 14798 million versus 14699.78 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Passenger revenue per ASM: 14.17 cents versus 14.19 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Fuel gallons consumed: 228 Mgal compared to the 231.25 Mgal average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating expense per ASM: 13.68 cents compared to the 13.63 cents average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Revenues- Passenger: $2.46 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
  • Operating Revenues- Other: $150 million compared to the $144.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for JetBlue here>>>

Shares of JetBlue have returned -13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise