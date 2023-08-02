Marriott (MAR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Marriott International (
MAR Quick Quote MAR - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.08 billion, up 13.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.26, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.05 billion, representing a surprise of +0.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.19.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Marriott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
REVPAR Growth Rate - Comparable Systemwide - Worldwide: 13.5% compared to the 11.46% average estimate based on three analysts. Occupancy rate - Comparable Company-Operated International Properties - Worldwide: 70.2% compared to the 70.5% average estimate based on two analysts. Rooms - Total: 1565258 compared to the 1556180 average estimate based on two analysts. Average Daily Rate - Comparable Systemwide - Worldwide: $183.79 compared to the $187.69 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Contract investment amortization: -$22 million versus -$21.96 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change. Revenues- Gross fee revenues: $1.25 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year. Revenues- Net fee revenues: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year. Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue: $390 million versus $396.98 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change. Revenues- Franchise fees: $739 million compared to the $725.37 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year. Revenues- Incentive management fees: $193 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $190.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43%. Revenues- Cost reimbursements: $4.46 billion versus $4.40 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change. Revenues- Base management fees: $318 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $322.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%. View all Key Company Metrics for Marriott here>>>
Shares of Marriott have returned +9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Marriott (MAR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2023, Marriott International (MAR - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.08 billion, up 13.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.26, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.05 billion, representing a surprise of +0.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.19.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Marriott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Marriott here>>>
- REVPAR Growth Rate - Comparable Systemwide - Worldwide: 13.5% compared to the 11.46% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Occupancy rate - Comparable Company-Operated International Properties - Worldwide: 70.2% compared to the 70.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Rooms - Total: 1565258 compared to the 1556180 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Average Daily Rate - Comparable Systemwide - Worldwide: $183.79 compared to the $187.69 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Contract investment amortization: -$22 million versus -$21.96 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change.
- Revenues- Gross fee revenues: $1.25 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Net fee revenues: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue: $390 million versus $396.98 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
- Revenues- Franchise fees: $739 million compared to the $725.37 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Incentive management fees: $193 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $190.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43%.
- Revenues- Cost reimbursements: $4.46 billion versus $4.40 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
- Revenues- Base management fees: $318 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $322.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%.
Shares of Marriott have returned +9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.