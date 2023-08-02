Ecolab (
Image: Bigstock
Ecolab (ECL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Ecolab (ECL - Free Report) reported $3.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $1.24 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.87 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was +2.48%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Ecolab performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Sales- Global Industrial (Fixed currency): $1.80 billion versus $1.84 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.
- Sales- Corporate (Fixed currency): $16.70 million versus $25.50 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Sales- Global Healthcare and Life Sciences (Fixed currency): $390.80 million versus $414.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.
- Sales- Global Institutional & Specialty (Fixed currency): $1.27 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.
- Sales- Other (Fixed currency): $362.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $370.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
- Sales- Global Institutional & Specialty (Public Currency rates): $1.27 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Sales- Global Industrial (Public Currency rates): $1.81 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion.
- Sales- Other (Public Currency rates): $363.90 million versus $367.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Sales- Global Healthcare & Life Sciences (Public Currency rates): $387.50 million versus $406.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Operating Income- Corporate (Fixed currency): -$78.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$59.06 million.
- Operating Income- Global Industrial (Fixed currency): $255.40 million versus $261.28 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Operating Income- Global Institutional & Specialty (Fixed currency): $208.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $175.79 million.
Shares of Ecolab have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.