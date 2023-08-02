Back to top

Uber (UBER) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.23 billion, up 14.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to -$1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.32 billion, representing a surprise of -0.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1900.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Uber performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Bookings - Total: $33.60 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $33.45 billion.
  • Gross Bookings - Delivery: $15.60 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $15.54 billion.
  • Trips: 2282 compared to the 2270.86 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Gross Bookings - Freight: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs): 137 compared to the 140.09 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Gross Bookings - Mobility: $16.73 billion compared to the $16.41 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- Latin America(LatAm): $627 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $700.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.4%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific(APAC): $1.06 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.1%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa(EMEA): $2.41 billion versus $2.24 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.7% change.
  • Revenue- Mobility: $4.89 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.7%.
  • Revenue- Freight: $1.28 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.2% change.
  • Revenue- Delivery: $3.06 billion versus $3.16 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
Shares of Uber have returned +14.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

