We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Uber (UBER) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2023, Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.23 billion, up 14.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to -$1.33 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.32 billion, representing a surprise of -0.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1900.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Uber performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Uber here>>>
- Gross Bookings - Total: $33.60 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $33.45 billion.
- Gross Bookings - Delivery: $15.60 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $15.54 billion.
- Trips: 2282 compared to the 2270.86 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Gross Bookings - Freight: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs): 137 compared to the 140.09 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Gross Bookings - Mobility: $16.73 billion compared to the $16.41 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Geographic Revenue- Latin America(LatAm): $627 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $700.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.4%.
- Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific(APAC): $1.06 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.1%.
- Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa(EMEA): $2.41 billion versus $2.24 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.7% change.
- Revenue- Mobility: $4.89 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.7%.
- Revenue- Freight: $1.28 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.2% change.
- Revenue- Delivery: $3.06 billion versus $3.16 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
Shares of Uber have returned +14.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.