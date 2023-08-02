We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
This Week's Must-See Earnings Charts
It’s another extremely busy earnings week with over 1,000 companies expected to report second quarter results. With that many companies reporting, including several of the “Magnificent 7” companies, how can investors keep track of everything as the reports roll in?
Investors may want to focus on just a handful of stocks this week. Tracey pulled out 5 earnings charts that should be at the top of your list this week. They are in different industries, including restaurants, tech, retail and beauty, but are all well-known companies. No one will be surprised at the 5 companies.
Several have had big rallies in 2023. Will a beat provide another catalyst for their shares to move even higher?
This Week’s Must-See Earnings Charts
1. Starbucks Corp. (SBUX - Free Report) has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. But even great comparable sales last quarter didn’t do much to push up Starbucks’ stock. Shares of Starbucks have only risen 2.3% year-to-date. The S&P 500 is up 19.3% in the same period. Starbucks isn’t cheap though. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 29. Will Starbucks break out on this earnings report?
2. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF - Free Report) has a tremendous earnings surprise record. e.l.f. Beauty has only missed once since 2019 and it was in 2021. Shares of e.l.f. Beauty have been on a huge run, gaining 111% year-to-date. e.l.f. Beauty isn’t cheap. It trades at 63x. Is e.l.f. Beauty too hot to handle?
3. Wingstop Inc. (WING - Free Report) has beat on earnings 4 quarters in a row. But shares of Wingstop are off their 2023 highs, falling 15.8% in the last month. Shares of Wingstop have gotten expensive in 2023, with a forward P/E of 76.2. Should investors be waiting on the sidelines for a further pullback in Wingstop?
4. Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report) has beat on earnings the last 2 quarters after missing the prior 2 quarters. Shares of Shopify are up 93.6% year-to-date. It’s not cheap, with a forward P/E of 208. But when has it ever been? Will Shopify beat for the 3rd quarter in a row this week?
5. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) has a tremendous earnings surprise track record, with only one earnings miss in the last 5 years. And that includes during the pandemic. Shares of Boot Barn have rallied this year, gaining 50.4%. It remains cheaper than many other stocks, with a forward P/E of 19. Will Boot Barn beat again?
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of SBUX in her personal portfolio.]